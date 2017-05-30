Germany detains Syrian teen allegedly planning Berlin attack
German authorities detained a 17-year-old Syrian outside Berlin on Tuesday on suspicion that he was planning a suicide attack in the German capital, officials said. Police in the state of Brandenburg said the teenager was detained in the county of Uckermark, northeast of Berlin, after they learned he had sent a message to family members saying farewell and that "he had joined the jihad," or holy war.
