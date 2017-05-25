G7 leaders pressure tech firms on removing terror propaganda

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Friday put pressure on internet companies and social media sites to do more to stop the spread of "hateful ideology," appealing to their sense of social responsibility to more swiftly identify and remove terror propaganda. The measure signed by the seven nations' leaders was a show of solidarity with Britain following Monday's suicide bombing in Manchester, England that killed 22 outside a pop music concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.