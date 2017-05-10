Funeral held for Romanian tourist killed in Westminster terror attack
A funeral service has taken place for a Romanian tourist thrown into the Thames when an extremist ploughed into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge. Andreea Cristea, 31, was knocked into the river when Khalid Masood drove his rented car into pedestrians on March 22 and died two weeks later.
