Fugitive British drug baron arrested by police in Thailand
Jonathon Moorby, 47, spent years on the run from a jail sentence for trafficking cocaine and amphetamines in the UK. He was snared on the palm-lined island of Koh Samui, southern Thailand, in a joint operation between Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Interpol.
