French prez seeks clean gov't as 2 ministers fight suspicion
In this Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo, French Minister for European Affairs Marielle de Sarnez gestures to photographers during a round table meeting of general affairs ministers in Brussels, Belgium. The Paris prosecutor's office says it has opened an investigation into 19 French members of the European parliament after one of their colleagues, from far-right National Front, claimed that they used aides for political activity in France while they were on the parliament's payroll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit-area traffic stop arrest to be reviewed...
|48 min
|Benny
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Raz
|515,934
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|5 hr
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|187
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|5 hr
|ardith
|1
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|5 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|68
|Knowing the Holocaust (May '09)
|6 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|7 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC