French prez seeks clean gov't as 2 ministers fight suspicion

In this Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo, French Minister for European Affairs Marielle de Sarnez gestures to photographers during a round table meeting of general affairs ministers in Brussels, Belgium. The Paris prosecutor's office says it has opened an investigation into 19 French members of the European parliament after one of their colleagues, from far-right National Front, claimed that they used aides for political activity in France while they were on the parliament's payroll.

