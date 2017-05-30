French prez seeks clean gov't as 2 mi...

French prez seeks clean gov't as 2 ministers fight suspicion

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo, French Minister for European Affairs Marielle de Sarnez gestures to photographers during a round table meeting of general affairs ministers in Brussels, Belgium. The Paris prosecutor's office says it has opened an investigation into 19 French members of the European parliament after one of their colleagues, from far-right National Front, claimed that they used aides for political activity in France while they were on the parliament's payroll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit-area traffic stop arrest to be reviewed... 48 min Benny 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Raz 515,934
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 5 hr UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 187
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade 5 hr ardith 1
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... 5 hr Denizen_Kate 68
News Knowing the Holocaust (May '09) 6 hr The Worlds Bigges... 9
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... 7 hr Rainbow Kid 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,404,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC