Freed Nigerian schoolgirls to meet families after 3 years

The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity were reuniting with their families for the first time Saturday, officials said. Some of the dozens of families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release early this month.

Chicago, IL

