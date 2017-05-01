Four teenagers quizzed in murder prob...

Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after man stabbed

Four teenagers are being questioned on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning. The 37-year-old man from Manchester died in hospital after he was stabbed shortly before 3.03am on Sunday at a home in Prince Edward Avenue in Rhyl, North Wales.

