Former Welsh first minster Rhodri Mor...

Former Welsh first minster Rhodri Morgan died while cycling

14 hrs ago

The 77-year-old politician was "both the father of devolution and the father of the nations", former Welsh secretary Lord Hain said. A minute's silence was held at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, where a book of condolence for Mr Morgan has been opened.

