Floods drive tens of thousands from homes in Brazil, 6 dead
Heavy rains and flooding have driven tens of thousands of Brazilians from their homes in the country's northeast and caused at least six deaths, authorities said Monday. The state of Pernambuco has declared a state of emergency in 14 cities affected by heavy rains in recent days.
