Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew killed in Caracas
In this Nov. 14, 2014 file photo, Venezuelan-American fashion designer greets the audience after presenting her collection in Mexico City. Herrera's 34-year-old nephew Reinaldo Jose Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near the capital city of Caracas, according to Venezuela's public prosecutor's office on Friday, May 12, 2017.
