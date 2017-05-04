Family will treasure Prince Harry's reunion with terminally ill Ollie - forever'
Prince Harry has been reunited with a terminally ill boy in hospital - a meeting the family say they will treasure forever. Ollie Carroll, six, from Poynton, Cheshire, suffers from Batten disease, which has led to him losing his ability to speak and walk.
