Family of boy with cancer in - dollar for Dawson' drive to help fund US treatment
A fundraising appeal has been launched to help a toddler with a rare form of cancer undergo treatment in the USA. Dawson Willcock was diagnosed with a form of liver cancer called hepatoblastoma in January when he was 15 months old, with his family saying the diagnosis blew their worlds and hearts apart.
