Extremely lucky' surfer survives more...

Extremely lucky' surfer survives more than 30 hours at sea

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

A surfer who survived more than 30 hours stranded at sea on his board has been described as "extremely lucky". Matthew Bryce, 22, was reported missing by family when he failed to return from a surfing trip off the Argyll coast of Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 10 min okimar 19
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Raz 514,536
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 2 hr watching livonia 45
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) 2 hr Stan 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... 3 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... 4 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... 4 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC