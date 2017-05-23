Extra armed police at Wembley for FA Cup final
Extra armed police officers will be deployed at Wembley for this weekend's FA Cup Final and at Twickenham for the Aviva Premiership final, Scotland Yard said. A full review of the security and policing operations for the weekend's sporting events - the climax of the football and rugby season - is under way in the aftermath of the Manchester suicide bombing and as Britain stands on a severe terror threat level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|32 min
|spytheweb
|2
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|6
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|1 hr
|BB Board
|7
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|3 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|Justice Abella uses U.S. speech to take aim at ...
|3 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Raz
|515,639
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|4 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC