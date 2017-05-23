Extra armed police at Wembley for FA ...

Extra armed police at Wembley for FA Cup final

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Extra armed police officers will be deployed at Wembley for this weekend's FA Cup Final and at Twickenham for the Aviva Premiership final, Scotland Yard said. A full review of the security and policing operations for the weekend's sporting events - the climax of the football and rugby season - is under way in the aftermath of the Manchester suicide bombing and as Britain stands on a severe terror threat level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... 32 min spytheweb 2
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... 1 hr Geezer 6
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 1 hr BB Board 7
News Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat... 3 hr lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News Justice Abella uses U.S. speech to take aim at ... 3 hr lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Raz 515,639
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling 4 hr Mitts Gold Plated... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC