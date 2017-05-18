Experts question North Korea role in ...

Experts question North Korea role in WannaCry cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Campaignseries.co.uk

Experts are questioning whether North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack amid suggestions it does not fit the pattern of previous hacks blamed on Pyongyang. Some suspect a group known as Lazarus, believed to be a mixture of North Korean hackers operating in tandem with Chinese "cyber mercenaries".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 min Sick of froxy 515,448
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 48 min Bloody Eyes 15
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... 1 hr Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... 2 hr Ronald 2
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... 2 hr Bags of farts 8
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 3 hr Mullet Omar Simps... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC