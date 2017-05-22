Ex-SKorean President Park arrives for start of bribery trial
In handcuffs and her eyes downcast, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye entered a Seoul courtroom Monday morning for the beginning of a corruption trial that could send her to prison for life if she is convicted. The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court is Park's first public appearance since she was jailed March 31. She emerged from a bus in handcuffs, her inmate number 503 attached to her clothing, and was escorted into the courtroom by police.
