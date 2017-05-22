Ex-minister: Tories risk building new care system on - very shaky foundations'
Conservative plans for councils to recoup the care costs of elderly people from their estates after they die may flounder due to poor-performing local authorities, a former pensions minister has warned. Steve Webb, who was a Liberal Democrat minister in the coalition under David Cameron, said there were wide variations in the way councils used existing "deferred payment" agreements.
