Ex-IBM Corp. employee admits to economic espionage charge
An ex-IBM Corp. software developer has pleaded guilty in New York to economic espionage and theft-of-a-trade secret. Prosecutors say in a release that the 31-year-old onetime Beijing, China, resident stole computer code to benefit the National Health and Planning Commission of the People's Republic of China.
