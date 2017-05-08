Emmanuel Macron joins ranks of world'...

Emmanuel Macron joins ranks of world's youngest leaders

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Emmanuel Macron, who is 39 years old, will join the ranks of the world's youngest leaders when he is inaugurated as president of France on Sunday. The late Libyan leader was 27 when he seized power in 1969.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 39
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... 4 hr Death for apostasy 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 hr Raz 514,859
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 5 hr Marco R s Secret ... 2
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... 7 hr Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... 7 hr lack of maintenance 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 7 hr Wynne Monkey Biz 51
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC