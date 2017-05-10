Emmanuel Macron being sworn in as new French president
Emmanuel Macron has been sworn in as France's new president in a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris. The 39-year-old took over the reins of power from Francois Hollande, who welcomed him in the courtyard, shaking hands in front of hundreds of journalists.
