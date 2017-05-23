Embattled Brazilian president orders ...

Embattled Brazilian president orders troops to restore order

Brazil's president has ordered federal troops to restore order in the country's capital after some ministries were evacuated during clashes between police and protesters who are seeking the leader's removal. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched to congress to protest against economic reforms that President Michel Temer is pushing through and to demand he step down amid a corruption scandal.

Chicago, IL

