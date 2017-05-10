Elevator mishap reports reveal litany...

Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery, injury and frustration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

In the past six years, six people have been killed and 1,225 people have been injured, including 69 permanently, in elevator mishaps in Ontario - which accounts for close to half of Canada's elevators - according to the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, which regulates the devices in the province. The TSSA data shows the number of incidents more than doubled between 2011 and 2016, rising at an average rate of about 14 per cent a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 50 min Mrs Sunny 515,218
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 2 hr Aquarius-WY 259
News Unique art display in Wolfville brings attentio... (Oct '15) 3 hr God 3
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) 3 hr Bored 7
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) 4 hr Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) 5 hr Hateromanians 115
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) 6 hr Jared Axelrod Dem... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC