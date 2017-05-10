Eight dead, twenty injured after quake measuring 5.4 magnitude hits far western China
A moderate but shallow earthquake in far western China on Thursday killed eight people and injured more than 20 others, the region's earthquake administration said. The morning quake struck in Taxkorgan county, a remote mountainous area that borders Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan in China's Xinjiang region.
