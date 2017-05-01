Duchess of Cambridge topless pictures trial to start in Paris
Six people are to go on trial over the publication of topless pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge more than four years ago. France's Closer magazine and regional newspaper La Provence were placed under investigation after the images of Kate sunbathing while on a private holiday in Provence with the Duke of Cambridge were printed in September 2012.
