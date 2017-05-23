Donald Trump: Israeli-Palestinian pea...

Donald Trump: Israeli-Palestinian peace deal could spread throughout region

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Donald Trump has said that if Israel and the Palestinians could forge peace, it would spill over across the wider region. Mr Trump, speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, said he hoped the US could help both parties work out their long-standing differences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min chazmo 515,625
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 8 min Dooley 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex 8 min Mitts Gold Plated... 20
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... 22 min As I see it 5
News First lady's hand swat a viral sensation 39 min Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... 1 hr a_visitor 3
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... 1 hr Reality 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC