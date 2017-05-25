Donald Trump appears to shove Montene...

Donald Trump appears to shove Montenegro leader aside during NATO summit

Footage showing the leaders caught President Donald Trump pushing his way past Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, then confidently adjusting his suit as he emerged in the front of the group, closer to NATO head Jens Stoltenberg. U.S. President Donald Trump muscled himself to the front of the world stage in Brussels on Thursday, firmly pushing aside the leader of soon-to-be member Montenegro at a NATO summit.

