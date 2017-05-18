Dogged by domestic scandal, Trump jets to Middle East and Europe for first foreign trip
President Donald Trump 's maiden international trip, a five-stop marathon across the Middle East and Europe, has long loomed as crucial first test abroad for the chaos-courting president. Now, with the eyes of the world upon him, the president will embark on his big trip carrying the baggage of dire troubles at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|32 min
|AlaturQ
|515,426
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|3 hr
|storm watch lifted
|1
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|3 hr
|Demand farts
|2
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of so...
|4 hr
|Hail 2 as USA ham...
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|7 hr
|PAY Your WAY
|16
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|Head Rackets
|8
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|12 hr
|khbv
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC