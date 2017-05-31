Death toll rises in Philippine troops' assault on militants
A Philippine Marine guards high-powered firearms, including a 50-caliber machinegun, ammunitions, uniforms, and black ISIS-style flags Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Marawi city southern Philippines. Philippine forces pressed their offensive to drive out militants linked to the Islamic State group after days of fighting left corpses in the streets and hundreds of civilians begging for rescue from a besieged southern city of Marawi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 min
|WHAT
|36,897
|Knowing the Holocaust (May '09)
|19 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|13
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|21 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|196
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|DaniEl
|515,945
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|1 hr
|Moral Truth
|66
|Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister join...
|1 hr
|Moral Truth
|4
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC