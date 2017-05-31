Death toll in Sri Lanka mudslides, floods exceeds 200
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka's government says the death toll from mudslides and floods has exceeded 200, with 96 others missing. The Disaster Management Center said Wednesday that 202 people are confirmed dead.
