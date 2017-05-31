Death toll in Sri Lanka mudslides, fl...

Death toll in Sri Lanka mudslides, floods exceeds 200

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka's government says the death toll from mudslides and floods has exceeded 200, with 96 others missing. The Disaster Management Center said Wednesday that 202 people are confirmed dead.

Chicago, IL

