Correction: Trump-Body Language story

Correction: Trump-Body Language story

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

TAORMINA, Italy - In stories May 26 and May 27 about President Donald Trump's body language during his first trip overseas since taking office, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Ron Dermer was Trump's ambassador to Israel. Dermer is Israel's ambassador to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... 1 min Sicko david 5
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 2 min Just Think 39
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 20 min Raz 515,842
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... 46 min Nicky Demus 50
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... 51 min Dr. know 9
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Green Party leader hopes for breakthrough in Gu... (May '14) 2 hr who ya gonna call 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Egypt
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,364,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC