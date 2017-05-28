Correction: Trump-Body Language story
TAORMINA, Italy - In stories May 26 and May 27 about President Donald Trump's body language during his first trip overseas since taking office, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Ron Dermer was Trump's ambassador to Israel. Dermer is Israel's ambassador to the United States.
