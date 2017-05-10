Corbyn plays down Watson's warning of...

Corbyn plays down Watson's warning of - mountain to climb' before polling day

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Jeremy Corbyn has sought to play down his deputy leader's concerns that Labour has "a mountain to climb" to win the General Election. Jeremy Corbyn responds to the "disgusting" NHS hack and says security protections haven't been renewed since 2015 pic.twitter.com/UsQKNCqx7a The Opposition leader said he had spoken to Mr Watson on Saturday morning to coordinate the party's response to the NHS cyber attack and insisted the pair are working "flat out to get Labour MPs elected".

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 min Raz 515,198
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 1 hr Red Crosse 235
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 2 hr Go Trump 4
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... 3 hr South Knox Hombre 5
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 5 hr tomin cali 3
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... 9 hr Lawrence Wolf 21
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 10 hr Cooper Joe Namath 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC