Corbyn plays down Watson's warning of - mountain to climb' before polling day
Jeremy Corbyn has sought to play down his deputy leader's concerns that Labour has "a mountain to climb" to win the General Election. Jeremy Corbyn responds to the "disgusting" NHS hack and says security protections haven't been renewed since 2015 pic.twitter.com/UsQKNCqx7a The Opposition leader said he had spoken to Mr Watson on Saturday morning to coordinate the party's response to the NHS cyber attack and insisted the pair are working "flat out to get Labour MPs elected".
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 min
|Raz
|515,198
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|235
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|2 hr
|Go Trump
|4
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|3 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|9 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|10 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC