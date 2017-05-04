Conrad Hilton arrested for alleged car theft in Los Angeles
Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing... Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|23 min
|DaniEl
|514,755
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|25 min
|joe
|4
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|32 min
|joe
|13
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|3 hr
|DND there
|1
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|7 hr
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|15 hr
|Piko
|2
|Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ...
|15 hr
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC