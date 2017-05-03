Comments
The wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez rushed to Caracas' military hospital late Wednesday seeking information on her husband after a report on social media said he had been taken there with a medical emergency - a scare that proved to be wrong. "Please, can you inform us if anyone brought Leopoldo here? Did he enter or not?" Lilian Tintori could be heard pleading tearfully through the metal bars at the hospital's entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|1 hr
|iyamwotiyam
|12
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|AlaturQ
|514,565
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|3 hr
|Ted
|3
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|6 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|6
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|6 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|8
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|8 hr
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|8 hr
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC