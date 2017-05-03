Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez rushed to Caracas' military hospital late Wednesday seeking information on her husband after a report on social media said he had been taken there with a medical emergency - a scare that proved to be wrong. "Please, can you inform us if anyone brought Leopoldo here? Did he enter or not?" Lilian Tintori could be heard pleading tearfully through the metal bars at the hospital's entrance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 1 hr iyamwotiyam 12
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr AlaturQ 514,565
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding 3 hr Ted 3
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... 6 hr Tea Bag Residue C... 6
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... 6 hr Tea Bag Residue C... 8
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... 8 hr Ya political votes 1
News Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ... 8 hr cheaper 2 stay at... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC