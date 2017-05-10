Child poverty growing to horrendous levels under Tories and SNP: Gordon Brown
Progress on tackling poverty has stalled because politics is stuck between the "extremes" of Scottish and Brexit nationalism, Gordon Brown has said. The former prime minister used a campaign speech in Kirkcaldy, Fife, to highlight the "horrendous" scale of child poverty in Scotland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Faith
|515,145
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|30 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|36 min
|Just Think
|231
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|2 hr
|Red Crosse
|2
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|4 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|6
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|7 hr
|Southern
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC