Child poverty growing to horrendous l...

Child poverty growing to horrendous levels under Tories and SNP: Gordon Brown

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

Progress on tackling poverty has stalled because politics is stuck between the "extremes" of Scottish and Brexit nationalism, Gordon Brown has said. The former prime minister used a campaign speech in Kirkcaldy, Fife, to highlight the "horrendous" scale of child poverty in Scotland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Faith 515,145
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 30 min Rico from East Lo... 2
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 36 min Just Think 231
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 2 hr Red Crosse 2
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 21
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 4 hr Cooper Joe Namath 6
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 7 hr Southern 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC