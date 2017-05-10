Charles joins bereaved relatives of police officers at new Belfast memorial
The Prince of Wales paid tribute to fallen police officers as he joined bereaved relatives at the opening of a memorial in Belfast. Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall bowed their heads for a minute's silence before laying wreaths at the striking stone roll of honour for the 13 Police Service of Northern Ireland officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty since the organisation was founded in 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan: Israel Is Not 'Home To The Whi...
|52 min
|The Righteous Axe
|4
|Too many Canadians are unaware of wintertime ri...
|55 min
|River Floods there 2
|1
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|1 hr
|okimar
|16
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|1 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|AlaturQ
|514,905
|Countering 'grossly misinformed' opinions on Ca...
|2 hr
|Jack
|1
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC