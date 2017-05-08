Charles hails - harmony of differences' on Northern Ireland visit
The Prince of Wales stressed the possibilities inherent in breaking down barriers on a Northern Ireland visit that took in a cross border hospital and a centre dedicated to one of his favourite poets. #RoyalVisitNI began today with a visit to Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, an arts and literary centre celebrating the poet's work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|1
|SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo...
|5 hr
|Copper
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|6 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEID...
|172
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|7 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|9 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har...
|9 hr
|RUN HARRY
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|J_a_n
|514,894
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC