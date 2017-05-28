Canada's premier in Italy visits quake-devastated Amatrice

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his G7 closing press conference, in Taormina, southern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A summit of the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies has ended without a unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris climate deal.

