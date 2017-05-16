Campaigner seeking right to challenge...

Campaigner seeking right to challenge green light for fracking scheme

Read more: Oxford Mail

An environmental campaigner has launched a bid to continue a legal fight against a Government decision to approve a fracking site in Lancashire. Last month, a High Court judge dismissed judicial review actions brought by Gayzer Frackman and the Preston New Road Action Group .

Chicago, IL

