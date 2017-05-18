Britons set to enjoy highest temperat...

Britons set to enjoy highest temperatures since last September

Read more: Sutton Guardian

Britons should be able to bask in the hottest temperatures since September when a wave of warm air moves across the country in the coming days, forecasters have predicted. The working week will be book-ended by the best of the weather, with highs of up to 27C expected on Friday.

