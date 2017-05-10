Briton critically ill after helicopter - plunges off superyacht' in Norway
A 57-year-old British man is in a critical condition after a helicopter reportedly plunged off a superyacht in Norway. Two other British men - aged 53 and 62 - were injured in what is thought to have been a botched landing on the 60m Bacarella vessel on Wednesday.
