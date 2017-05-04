British man jailed in US for trying t...

British man jailed in US for trying to grab gun at Trump rally returns to UK

Read more: Watford Observer

A British man jailed for trying to grab a policeman's gun at a Donald Trump rally in an apparent assassination bid has returned to the UK. Sources close to the family confirmed Michael Sandford landed at Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning, nearly five months into a year-long sentence.

Chicago, IL

