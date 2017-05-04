British man jailed in US for trying to grab gun at Trump rally returns to UK
A British man jailed for trying to grab a policeman's gun at a Donald Trump rally in an apparent assassination bid has returned to the UK. Sources close to the family confirmed Michael Sandford landed at Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning, nearly five months into a year-long sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|DaniEl
|514,652
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|31 min
|Truth
|10
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|2 hr
|Retribution
|2
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|12 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|13 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|About time
|13,280
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|16 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC