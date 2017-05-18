Brazilians call for president to resign after graft charges
Brazilians around the country staged demonstrations Sunday to call for their president to step down after the supreme court opened an investigation into allegations he endorsed the payment of hush money to a jailed former lawmaker. The accusations against President Michel Temer have plunged Latin America's largest nation into crisis yet again, sending its currency and stocks plummeting and stalling a series of reforms designed to pull the economy out of a protracted recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|22 min
|Faith
|515,493
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|71
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|1 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|8 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|71
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|8 hr
|The Laughing Cow
|35
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC