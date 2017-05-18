Brazilians call for president to resi...

Brazilians call for president to resign after graft charges

Brazilians around the country staged demonstrations Sunday to call for their president to step down after the supreme court opened an investigation into allegations he endorsed the payment of hush money to a jailed former lawmaker. The accusations against President Michel Temer have plunged Latin America's largest nation into crisis yet again, sending its currency and stocks plummeting and stalling a series of reforms designed to pull the economy out of a protracted recession.

