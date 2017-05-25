Beheaded' police chief safe amid clashes in besieged Philippines city
A police chief in the southern Philippines has said he is safe after President Rodrigo Duterte announced earlier that he had been beheaded. Mr Duterte said on Wednesday that militants who have laid siege to the city of Marawi had decapitated the police chief of Malabang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f...
|15 min
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|8
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|16 min
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|24
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|26 min
|Food farts
|4
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|36 min
|Humiliating faith...
|515,748
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|3 hr
|Retired SOF
|81
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|3 hr
|Trump is a joke
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC