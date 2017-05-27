Armed police guarding FA Cup final after Manchester bomb
Armed police patrol the route to Wembley Stadium ahead of the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea, in London, Saturday, May 27, 2017. LONDON - Soccer fans arriving for the FA Cup final on Saturday are being met by armed police on the streets outside Wembley Stadium as Britain stages its biggest sporting event since the Manchester suicide bombing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 min
|Fit2Serve
|81
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|4 min
|Duffy
|31
|Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister join...
|5 min
|Duffy
|1
|At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb...
|9 min
|Duffy
|2
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|19 min
|Duffy
|6
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|24 min
|Mrs Sunny
|515,809
|Shavuot is about breaking the tablets, and putt...
|26 min
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC