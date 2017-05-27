Armed police guarding FA Cup final af...

Armed police guarding FA Cup final after Manchester bomb

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Armed police patrol the route to Wembley Stadium ahead of the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea, in London, Saturday, May 27, 2017. LONDON - Soccer fans arriving for the FA Cup final on Saturday are being met by armed police on the streets outside Wembley Stadium as Britain stages its biggest sporting event since the Manchester suicide bombing.

