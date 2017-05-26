Ariana Grande pens touching open lett...

Ariana Grande pens touching open letter to Manchester attack victims

In the wake of the Monday night terrorist attack on Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England - a bombing that killed 22 and injured dozens more - the singer has released a heartfelt statement along with the promise of a forthcoming concert whose proceeds with benefit victims and their families. In statement shared on her Twitter page , Grande expressed her condolences and announced that she will be returning to the "incredibly brave" Manchester to spend time with those affected and raise money for their recoveries.

Chicago, IL

