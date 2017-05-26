Ariana Grande pens touching open letter to Manchester attack victims

In the wake of the Monday night terrorist attack on Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England - a bombing that killed 22 and injured dozens more - the singer has released a heartfelt statement along with the promise of a forthcoming concert whose proceeds with benefit victims and their families. In statement shared on her Twitter page , Grande expressed her condolences and announced that she will be returning to the "incredibly brave" Manchester to spend time with those affected and raise money for their recoveries.

