Archbishop of Canterbury to pray for ...

Archbishop of Canterbury to pray for Trump - courage' on Middle East visit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he will be praying for US President Donald Trump to have the "determination and courage" to push for peace between Israel and the Palestinians during his upcoming trip to the region. The Most Rev Justin Welby, speaking as he wrapped up a 10-day trip to the Holy Land, said that his key takeaway from the visit was "the overwhelming need for peace".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Faith 514,917
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 24 min Vlad 195
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... 5 hr St Rick Saintpornum 4
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... 6 hr St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... 6 hr WelbyMD 18
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 7 hr Revive the Torys eh 17
News Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin... 8 hr who r Tools 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC