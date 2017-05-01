Anti-government protesters, police clash in Venezuela
Police and demonstrators clashed in the streets of Venezuela's capital Monday as an intensifying protest movement opposing the socialist government entered its second month. Opposition leaders calling for President Nicolas Maduro's ouster had urged supporters to converge on government buildings in downtown Caracas, but police blocked the marchers' path - just as they have more than a dozen times during four weeks of near-daily protests.
