Angela Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key German state vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives defeated the ruling Social Democrats in a key state election on Sunday, exit polls showed, boosting their hopes of retaining power in September's national vote. The Christian Democrats saw a strong surge of support in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia , which is home to one in five German voters and has often been a national trend-setter in elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.