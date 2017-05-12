Amphibious military exercises moving ahead on Guam
Multinational amphibious exercises on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam were moving ahead as scheduled Saturday, one day after being suspended when a French landing craft ran aground. First Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|7 min
|Red Crosse
|230
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|11 min
|Red Crosse
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|41 min
|Faith
|515,113
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|51 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|1 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|6
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|5 hr
|Southern
|11
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|5 hr
|Islam validates sin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC