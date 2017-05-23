Americans stand with people of UK after attack by 'evil losers', Trump tells May
President Donald Trump told Theresa May that "Americans stand with the people of the United Kingdom" in a phone call in which he offered US assistance for the investigation into the Manchester concert attack. The call came shortly after Mr Trump denounced those responsible for the atrocity as "evil losers" and called for the ideology behind the outrage to be "completely obliterated".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|31 min
|spytheweb
|2
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|6
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|1 hr
|BB Board
|7
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|3 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|Justice Abella uses U.S. speech to take aim at ...
|3 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Raz
|515,639
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|4 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC